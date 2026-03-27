Progress on DHS funding stalls as polarized public opinion becomes more entrenched
Public support for Democrats and Republicans has hardened in recent months, leaving an increasingly narrow sliver of undecided voters.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Public support for Democrats and Republicans has hardened in recent months, leaving an increasingly narrow sliver of undecided voters.
Copyright 2026 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate