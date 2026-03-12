2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
© 2026 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Trump blames Iran for the war — critics question the diplomacy

NPR | By Michele Kelemen
Published March 12, 2026 at 5:24 PM EDT

Critics say diplomacy with Iran may have been a cover for military buildup, as questions grow over whether the U.S. walked away from a real chance at a deal.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Tags
NPR Politics
Michele Kelemen
Michele Kelemen has been with NPR for two decades, starting as NPR's Moscow bureau chief and now covering the State Department and Washington's diplomatic corps. Her reports can be heard on all NPR News programs, including Morning Edition and All Things Considered.
See stories by Michele Kelemen