Trump claims there would have been a nuclear war if U.S. didn't strike Iran first
President Trump offered a new reason Tuesday for the U.S. strikes on Iran, saying it was his opinion that the country was going to strike first.
Copyright 2026 NPR
President Trump offered a new reason Tuesday for the U.S. strikes on Iran, saying it was his opinion that the country was going to strike first.
Copyright 2026 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate