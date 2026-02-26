2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
U.S. and Iran to hold third round of nuclear talks

NPR | By Jane Arraf,
Michel Martin
Published February 26, 2026 at 6:43 AM EST

U.S. and Iranian officials will meet Thursday for a third round of talks after President Trump warned of an alleged Iranian threat during his State of the Union address.

Jane Arraf
Michel Martin
