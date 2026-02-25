2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
Trump touts economy, attacks political foes in State of the Union address

NPR | By Franco Ordoñez,
A Martínez
Published February 25, 2026 at 6:57 AM EST

President Trump's State of the Union speech was a mix of the president touting his first-year record, slamming Democrats and creating made-for-TV moments.

