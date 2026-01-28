2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
The FBI conducts a search at the Fulton County election office in Georgia

By NPR Washington Desk
Published January 28, 2026 at 2:37 PM EST
An election worker walks near voting machines at the Fulton County Election Hub and Operation Center on Nov. 5, 2024.
John Bazemore
/
AP
An election worker walks near voting machines at the Fulton County Election Hub and Operation Center on Nov. 5, 2024.

The FBI says it's executing a "court authorized law enforcement action" at a location in Georgia that is home to the Fulton County election office.

When asked about the search, the FBI would not clarify whether the action is tied to the 2020 election, but last month the Department of Justice announced it's suing Fulton County for records related to the 2020 election.

In its complaint, the DOJ cited efforts by the Georgia State Election Board to obtain 2020 election materials from the county.

On Oct. 30, 2025, the complaint says, the U.S. attorney general sent a letter to the Fulton County Board of Registration and Elections "demanding 'all records in your possession responsive to the recent subpoena issued to your office by the State Election Board.' "

A Fulton County judge has denied a request by the county to block that subpoena.

Since the 2020 election, Fulton County has been at the center of baseless claims of election fraud by President Trump and others.

In November the sweeping election interference case against Trump and allies was dismissed by a Fulton County judge.

