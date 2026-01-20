2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
How Europe is responding to Trump's escalating pressure campaign in Greenland

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published January 20, 2026 at 11:49 AM EST

President Trump is ramping up tariff threats against Europe as part of his escalating pressure campaign to acquire the Danish territory of Greenland.

Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan speaks with Liana Fix, senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations, about how European nations are responding and the tools that they have to defend their territory.

