Detroit is about to get its first woman mayor with Democrat Mary Sheffield
Detroit gets its first new mayor in a dozen years, as 38-year-old Mary Sheffield is sworn in. Sheffield also becomes Detroit's first woman mayor.
Copyright 2025 NPR
