Pakistan's oldest brewery finds a path back to global markets
A Pakistani brewery founded in the 19th century is exporting beer again for the first time in decades, despite alcohol being illegal for the country's Muslim majority.
Copyright 2025 NPR
A Pakistani brewery founded in the 19th century is exporting beer again for the first time in decades, despite alcohol being illegal for the country's Muslim majority.
Copyright 2025 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate