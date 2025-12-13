Maria Corina Machado's daughter reflects on her mother's future
Ana Corina Sosa, daughter of Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, reflects on her mother's escape from Venezuela and the stakes for the future.
Copyright 2025 NPR
Ana Corina Sosa, daughter of Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, reflects on her mother's escape from Venezuela and the stakes for the future.
Copyright 2025 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate