Elizabeth McCracken talks about her new book, 'A Long Game: Notes on Writing Fiction'
How do you cope with a blank page? NPR's Rob Schmitz talks to Elizabeth McCracken about her new book, "A Long Game: Notes on Writing Fiction."
Copyright 2025 NPR
How do you cope with a blank page? NPR's Rob Schmitz talks to Elizabeth McCracken about her new book, "A Long Game: Notes on Writing Fiction."
Copyright 2025 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate