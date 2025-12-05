2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
Netflix to buy Warner Bros. Discovery

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published December 5, 2025 at 11:51 AM EST
The Netflix logo is shown in this photo from the company's website on Feb. 2, 2023, in New York.
Richard Drew/AP
The Netflix logo is shown in this photo from the company's website on Feb. 2, 2023, in New York.

Netflix has agreed to buy Warner Bros. Discovery in an $83-billion deal that could upend the entertainment industry.

Meg James, senior entertainment reporter with the Los Angeles Times, joins us to discuss.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Here & Now Newsroom