Former 'Morning Edition' host on his newest venture — a local newspaper
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with former NPR host David Greene who is set to take over LNP, the Pennsylvania newspaper where he was once an intern.
Copyright 2025 NPR
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with former NPR host David Greene who is set to take over LNP, the Pennsylvania newspaper where he was once an intern.
Copyright 2025 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate