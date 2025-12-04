2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
FBI arrests suspect from Virginia in Jan. 6 pipe bomb attack

By Carrie Johnson
Published December 4, 2025 at 4:53 PM EST

Federal authorities have arrested a Virginia man suspected of placing pipe bombs near the Capitol nearly five years ago, hours before a mob swarmed the building.

