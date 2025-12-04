FBI arrests suspect from Virginia in Jan. 6 pipe bomb attack
Federal authorities have arrested a Virginia man suspected of placing pipe bombs near the Capitol nearly five years ago, hours before a mob swarmed the building.
Copyright 2025 NPR
Federal authorities have arrested a Virginia man suspected of placing pipe bombs near the Capitol nearly five years ago, hours before a mob swarmed the building.
Copyright 2025 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate