Trump's allies worry he's spending too much time on foreign policy
After Tuesday's election results and low approval numbers for Republicans, allies are raising concerns that President Trump is too focused on foreign policy.
Copyright 2025 NPR
After Tuesday's election results and low approval numbers for Republicans, allies are raising concerns that President Trump is too focused on foreign policy.
Copyright 2025 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate