2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
© 2025 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Rep. Mikie Sherrill talks about becoming New Jersey's next governor

By A Martínez
Published November 5, 2025 at 6:31 AM EST

Democratic Rep. Mikie Sherrill will be New Jersey's next governor, defeating a Trump-backed Republican challenger Tuesday. NPR speaks to her about the win.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Tags
NPR Politics
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.