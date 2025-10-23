Research shows social-emotional learning can boost grades and test scores
A new peer-reviewed analysis shows K-12 students who got regular access to social and emotional learning had better test scores and better grades.
Copyright 2025 NPR
A new peer-reviewed analysis shows K-12 students who got regular access to social and emotional learning had better test scores and better grades.
Copyright 2025 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate