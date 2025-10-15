The fighting has stopped, but dire need remains in Gaza
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks to David Miliband, the president and CEO of the International Rescue Committee, about the needs of Palestinians in Gaza moving forward.
Copyright 2025 NPR
