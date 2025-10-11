2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
© 2025 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

What Uvalde's new school looks like, three years after tragedy

By Camille Phillips
Published October 11, 2025 at 5:48 PM EDT

Texas Public Radio's Camille Phillips reports from Uvalde, where a new school built with security upgrades opens three years after the Robb Elementary shooting.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Camille Phillips
Camille Phillips covers education for Texas Public Radio.
See stories by Camille Phillips