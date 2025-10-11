What Uvalde's new school looks like, three years after tragedy
Texas Public Radio's Camille Phillips reports from Uvalde, where a new school built with security upgrades opens three years after the Robb Elementary shooting.
Copyright 2025 NPR
Texas Public Radio's Camille Phillips reports from Uvalde, where a new school built with security upgrades opens three years after the Robb Elementary shooting.
Copyright 2025 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate