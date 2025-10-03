Exposure to bright light can help fend off winter blues. The time to start is now
As daylight diminishes people can feel their mood dimming. Experts say starting light therapy in the fall can help fend off winter depression.
Copyright 2025 NPR
As daylight diminishes people can feel their mood dimming. Experts say starting light therapy in the fall can help fend off winter depression.
Copyright 2025 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate