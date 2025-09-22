Inside the ICE facility at Ft. Bliss
The Washington Post obtained a report that found over 60 violations at an ICE detention facility. NPR's Ari Shapiro talks to Doug MacMillan, who obtained the report, about what it found.
Copyright 2025 NPR
The Washington Post obtained a report that found over 60 violations at an ICE detention facility. NPR's Ari Shapiro talks to Doug MacMillan, who obtained the report, about what it found.
Copyright 2025 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate