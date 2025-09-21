2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
© 2025 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Russia revives Soviet-era song contest

By Charles Maynes
Published September 21, 2025 at 5:17 PM EDT

This weekend, more than 20 former Soviet nations competed at Intervision 2025. Putin revived the song contest after Russia was banned from Eurovision in response to its war in Ukraine.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Charles Maynes
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by Charles Maynes