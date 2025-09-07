When filmmakers and actors go against the grain, does it work?
A lively review of cases when people both in front of and behind the camera took on a project that deviated from their past work, and whether it paid off or not.
Copyright 2025 NPR
A lively review of cases when people both in front of and behind the camera took on a project that deviated from their past work, and whether it paid off or not.
Copyright 2025 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate