Congress works on new Russia sanctions
Democrats and Republicans in Congress are working together on an effort to pass new sanctions on Russia.
NPR’s Claudia Grisales reports.
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
Copyright 2025 WBUR
Democrats and Republicans in Congress are working together on an effort to pass new sanctions on Russia.
NPR’s Claudia Grisales reports.
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
Copyright 2025 WBUR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate