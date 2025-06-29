'Heinous direct assault' on firefighters kills at least 2 in northern Idaho

The Kootenai County, Idaho Sheriff's department has lifted a shelter in place order for Coeur d'Alene that was issued this afternoon in response to an active shooter in a recreation area.

A press release from the department issued around 8pm local time Sunday says, "This evening, members of the SWAT team located a deceased male on Canfield Mountain. A firearm was found nearby.

At this time, the Shelter in Place is being lifted however there is still an active wildfire on Canfield Mountain. Residents in the area are advised to be prepared and ready should further action need to be taken."

At a brief news conference earlier Sunday afternoon, authorities said they were continuing to take "active sniper fire" after firefighters responded to a call on Canfield Mountain.

At least two people have been killed, according to Kootenai County Sheriff Bob Norris. At the afternoon news conference, he said it's believed that the dead are firefighters. He said a fire was reported at 1:21 p.m. PT and that firefighters began taking shots around 2 p.m. No one so far has been taken into custody.

Norris said the suspect — or suspects — used high-powered "modern-day sporting rifles." He called it a "dynamic situation," this afternoon as authorities were taking "rapid fire" as the blaze continued to burn. Hikers and residents were still believed to be trapped on the mountain at the time of the afternoon news conference.

Idaho Gov. Brad Little said firefighters were "attacked while responding to a fire in North Idaho." In a post on X, the governor said, "This is a heinous direct assault on our brave firefighters."

Sheriff Norris said numerous local, state and federal law enforcement have responded to the mountain, which is a popular recreation area. The sheriff said there was an "active threat" and, until approximately 8 PM local time, asked people to shelter in place.

"If these individuals are not neutralized quickly, this is likely to be a multi-day operation," Norris said. He said the suspects are in heavy brush and are "well-prepared. They're blending in with their surroundings."

"We don't know if there is one, two, three or four. We just don't know," Norris said when asked about the number of suspects involved.

"I'm hoping that somebody has a clear shot and is able to neutralize [them]. Because they are not — at this point in time — showing any evidence of wanting to surrender," Norris said a little after 1 PM local time Sunday. "So as soon as somebody has a clear shot, I encourage them to take that shot and neutralize the threat."

