David Litt's new memoir follows his journey learning how to surf from his brother
NPR's Scott Simon talks to author David Litt on his memoir "It's Only Drowning: A True Story of Learning to Surf and the Pursuit of Common Ground."
Copyright 2025 NPR
NPR's Scott Simon talks to author David Litt on his memoir "It's Only Drowning: A True Story of Learning to Surf and the Pursuit of Common Ground."
Copyright 2025 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate