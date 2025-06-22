2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
© 2025 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Author Nora Pinciotti on Britney Spears, Avril Lavigne and the 2000s 'Hit Girls'

By Ryan Benk,
Ayesha Rascoe
Published June 22, 2025 at 8:52 AM EDT

Author and podcaster Nora Princiotti tells NPR's Ayesha Rascoe about her new book, "Hit Girls," and the pop stars of the turn of the millennium.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Ryan Benk
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Ayesha Rascoe
Ayesha Rascoe is a White House correspondent for NPR. She is currently covering her third presidential administration. Rascoe's White House coverage has included a number of high profile foreign trips, including President Trump's 2019 summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Hanoi, Vietnam, and President Obama's final NATO summit in Warsaw, Poland in 2016. As a part of the White House team, she's also a regular on the NPR Politics Podcast.
See stories by Ayesha Rascoe