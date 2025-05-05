2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
© 2025 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Lifting the curtain on the conclave with author Robert Harris

By Courtney Dorning,
Tyler BartlamMichael LevittScott DetrowNoah Caldwell
Published May 5, 2025 at 4:48 PM EDT

As the world waits for the papal conclave to get underway, Scott Detrow speaks with Robert Harris, the author who dramatized the process in the book Conclave.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Courtney Dorning
Courtney Dorning has been a Senior Editor for NPR's All Things Considered since November 2018. In that role, she's the lead editor for the daily show. Dorning is responsible for newsmaker interviews, lead news segments and the small, quirky features that are a hallmark of the network's flagship afternoon magazine program.
See stories by Courtney Dorning
Tyler Bartlam
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Michael Levitt
Michael Levitt is a news assistant for All Things Considered who is based in Atlanta, Georgia. He graduated from UCLA with a B.A. in Political Science. Before coming to NPR, Levitt worked in the solar energy industry and for the National Endowment for Democracy in Washington, D.C. He has also travelled extensively in the Middle East and speaks Arabic.
Scott Detrow
Scott Detrow is a White House correspondent for NPR and co-hosts the NPR Politics Podcast.
See stories by Scott Detrow
Noah Caldwell
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by Noah Caldwell