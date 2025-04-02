Remembering Val Kilmer, whose roles helped define the 1980s and '90s on screen
Actor Val Kilmer has died at 65. Kilmer played Jim Morrison, Batman, and dozens of other characters in movies that helped define the 1980s and 1990s.
Copyright 2025 NPR
Actor Val Kilmer has died at 65. Kilmer played Jim Morrison, Batman, and dozens of other characters in movies that helped define the 1980s and 1990s.
Copyright 2025 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate