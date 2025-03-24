Russia's history of broken agreements with Ukraine
As negotiators try to hammer out a partial ceasefire, NPR's Juana Summers talks to Harvard historian Serhii Plokhy about Russia's history of broken promises to Ukraine.
Copyright 2025 NPR
As negotiators try to hammer out a partial ceasefire, NPR's Juana Summers talks to Harvard historian Serhii Plokhy about Russia's history of broken promises to Ukraine.
Copyright 2025 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate