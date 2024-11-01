© 2024 WYPR
Los Angeles celebrates the Dodgers' eighth World Series win with a downtown parade

By Kelly McEvers
Published November 1, 2024 at 6:12 PM EDT

The Dodgers beat the Yankees to win their eighth World Series title. An estimates 200,000 turned out for a celebratory parade in Los Angeles.

Kelly McEvers
Kelly McEvers is a two-time Peabody Award-winning journalist and former host of NPR's flagship newsmagazine, All Things Considered. She spent much of her career as an international correspondent, reporting from Asia, the former Soviet Union, and the Middle East. She is the creator and host of the acclaimed Embedded podcast, a documentary show that goes to hard places to make sense of the news. She began her career as a newspaper reporter in Chicago.
