Jorge Ramos, who's anchored the news for nearly 4 decades, is leaving Univision
One of the longest serving anchors in U.S. television news history is stepping down. Univision anchor Jorge Ramos made his announcement on Monday.
Copyright 2024 NPR
One of the longest serving anchors in U.S. television news history is stepping down. Univision anchor Jorge Ramos made his announcement on Monday.
Copyright 2024 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate