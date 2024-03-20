© 2024 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Most caretakers of those with dementia need help navigating services, survey shows

By Jon Hamilton
Published March 20, 2024 at 7:27 PM EDT

A national survey of people who care for someone with dementia found that the vast majority could use help navigating a maze of services.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Jon Hamilton
Jon Hamilton is a correspondent for NPR's Science Desk. Currently he focuses on neuroscience and health risks.
See stories by Jon Hamilton