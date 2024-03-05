Arizona's Kyrsten Sinema retires from Senate
A key player in the Senate's bipartisan negotiations is leaving. In a video, Kyrsten Sinema, the Democrat turned independent senator from Arizona, said she'll retire from the Senate.
