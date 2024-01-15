© 2024 WYPR
The drugs that got more — and less — expensive this January

By Sydney Lupkin
Published January 15, 2024 at 5:18 PM EST

January is when drug makers typically hike their prices. This year, there's a mixed bag of price increases and a few notable declines, such as on some forms of insulin.

Sydney Lupkin
Sydney Lupkin is the pharmaceuticals correspondent for NPR.
