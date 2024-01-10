Israel's government is encouraging gun ownership by loosening the rules
Israel has some of the toughest gun control laws in the world, but some in the government are encouraging gun ownership since the Hamas attack on Oct. 7.
Copyright 2024 NPR
Israel has some of the toughest gun control laws in the world, but some in the government are encouraging gun ownership since the Hamas attack on Oct. 7.
Copyright 2024 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate