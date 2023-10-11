Wall street wore Birkenstocks as the sandal-maker debuted on the Stock Exchange
At nearly 250 years old, sandal-maker Birkenstock is — for one day — both the oldest and the newest company on the New York Stock Exchange.
Copyright 2023 NPR
At nearly 250 years old, sandal-maker Birkenstock is — for one day — both the oldest and the newest company on the New York Stock Exchange.
Copyright 2023 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate