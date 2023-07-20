© 2023 WYPR
Kenya hit by a wave of protests over the cost of living and taxes

By Michael Kaloki
Published July 20, 2023 at 5:22 PM EDT

Kenya, one of Africa's most stable and prosperous economies, is reeling from the impact of a series of violent protests against the cost of living and tax rises.

Michael Kaloki