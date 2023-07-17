© 2023 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

After more than five decades, Rev. Jesse Jackson steps down at Rainbow-Push Coalition

By Cheryl Corley
Published July 17, 2023 at 5:29 PM EDT

The Reverend Jesse Jackson is stepping down as the leader of the Rainbow-Push Coalition after more than a half century of activism.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Cheryl Corley
Cheryl Corley is a Chicago-based NPR correspondent who works for the National Desk. She primarily covers criminal justice issues as well as breaking news in the Midwest and across the country.
See stories by Cheryl Corley