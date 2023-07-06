© 2023 WYPR
Rare Corpse Flower bloom unleashes putrid smell in San Diego

Published July 6, 2023 at 4:29 PM EDT

NPR's Daniel Estrin speaks with Ari Novy of the San Diego Botanic Garden about the bloom of its corpse flower and why these iconic flowers evolved to stink so badly.

