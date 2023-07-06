Rare Corpse Flower bloom unleashes putrid smell in San Diego
NPR's Daniel Estrin speaks with Ari Novy of the San Diego Botanic Garden about the bloom of its corpse flower and why these iconic flowers evolved to stink so badly.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NPR's Daniel Estrin speaks with Ari Novy of the San Diego Botanic Garden about the bloom of its corpse flower and why these iconic flowers evolved to stink so badly.
Copyright 2023 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate