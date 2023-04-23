© 2023 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
The U.S. has evacuated embassy staff from Sudan

By Jackie Northam
Published April 23, 2023 at 5:08 PM EDT

After days of fighting in Sudan, President Biden has confirmed that all American government personnel and their families have been evacuated from the U.S. embassy in Khartoum.

