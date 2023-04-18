The story behind the longest baseball game ever
Baseball is sometimes called the "timeless game." Unlike other sports, there's no game clock. Theoretically, the game could go on forever. Four decades ago, one game came close.
Copyright 2023 NPR
Baseball is sometimes called the "timeless game." Unlike other sports, there's no game clock. Theoretically, the game could go on forever. Four decades ago, one game came close.
Copyright 2023 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate