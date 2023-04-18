© 2023 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

The story behind the longest baseball game ever

Published April 18, 2023 at 4:08 PM EDT

Baseball is sometimes called the "timeless game." Unlike other sports, there's no game clock. Theoretically, the game could go on forever. Four decades ago, one game came close.

Copyright 2023 NPR