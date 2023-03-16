This Girl Scout is a vocal critic of the Girl Scout cookies and is making her own
A Girl Scout, distressed that the cookies she was selling contained palm oil, went rogue and baked her own to raise money for her troop.
Copyright 2023 NPR
A Girl Scout, distressed that the cookies she was selling contained palm oil, went rogue and baked her own to raise money for her troop.
Copyright 2023 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate