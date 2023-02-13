Since Russia invaded Ukraine, the U.S. has changed its laws on prosecuting war crimes
The U.S. has new laws that could make it easier to prosecute war crimes in other countries — something spurred by the war in Ukraine.
Copyright 2023 NPR
The U.S. has new laws that could make it easier to prosecute war crimes in other countries — something spurred by the war in Ukraine.
Copyright 2023 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate