First commuter electric plane takes maiden flight in Washington state

This week, an aircraft maker in Washington state successfully flew the first electric passenger plane. If approved for commercial use, it could be the future of sustainable aviation.

The Northwest News Network’s Tom Banse reports.

Test pilot Steven Crane emerges from the Alice prototype after a successful maiden flight on Sept. 27. (Tom Banse/NW News Network)

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.