WYPR 106.9 Eastern shore is finishing tower work this week and will be at reduced power during daylight hours. All streams are working.
The wartime U.S.-Poland alliance provides opportunities to work on other issues
Published June 1, 2022 at 5:47 PM EDT
Poland and the United States have had a see-saw relationship over the years. But the war in Ukraine has drawn them closer and turned Poland into an indispensable ally.
Copyright 2022 NPR
Frank Langfitt is NPR's London correspondent. He covers the UK and Ireland, as well as stories elsewhere in Europe.