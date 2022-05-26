© 2021 WYPR
Abortion access tends to lower child poverty rates, economists say

By Adrian Ma,
Wailin Wong
Published May 26, 2022 at 5:22 PM EDT

In a brief to the Supreme Court, 154 economists wrote that access to legal abortion has led to women attaining higher levels of education and professional occupations and lower rates of child poverty.

Adrian Ma
Wailin Wong