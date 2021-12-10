© 2021 WYPR
Header Background.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Our site is undergoing maintenance and some stories may not appear. We are working to resolve this issue.

'We will fight for our independence,' says Ukraine's ambassador to the U.S.

By Mary Louise Kelly,
Casey MorellNoah Caldwell
Published December 10, 2021 at 4:24 PM EST

NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with Amb. Oksana Markarova, ambassador of Ukraine to the United States, on relations between the two countries and increased pressure from Russia.

Copyright 2021 NPR

Mary Louise Kelly
Mary Louise Kelly is a co-host of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine.
See stories by Mary Louise Kelly
Casey Morell
Casey Morell (he/him) is an associate producer/director of All Things Considered.
See stories by Casey Morell
Noah Caldwell
See stories by Noah Caldwell