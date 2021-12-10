Our site is undergoing maintenance and some stories may not appear. We are working to resolve this issue.
'We will fight for our independence,' says Ukraine's ambassador to the U.S.
Published December 10, 2021 at 4:24 PM EST
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with Amb. Oksana Markarova, ambassador of Ukraine to the United States, on relations between the two countries and increased pressure from Russia.
