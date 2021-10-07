Biden's child tax credit expansion lifts 3 million kids out of poverty in 1 month, research shows

The Biden administration’s expansion of the child tax credit during the pandemic has taken 3 million children out of poverty during July alone, according to researchers at Columbia University.

The future of the plan, however, is tied up in the infrastructure plan being negotiated in Congress now.

Host Peter O’Dowd speaks with Sophie Collyer, research director at the Center on Poverty and Social Policy at Columbia University, about her research.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.