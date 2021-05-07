April Jobs Report Disappoints Economists Expecting 'Blockbuster' Numbers

The monthly jobs report out Friday was a bit of a letdown.

As vaccinations expand, and COVID-19 cases drop, economists had predicted the U.S. would pick up a million new jobs in April. But the Labor Department said that number was actually much less, about 266,000.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley speaks with Mike Regan, senior editor at Bloomberg News.

